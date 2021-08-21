Advertisement

Show of support for health care workers in Stuart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A handful of boaters showed their support for healthcare workers in Stuart on Saturday.

They held a floatilla along the St. Lucie River near Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart.

The fisherman who organized the event said he wanted the doctors and nurses to know how appreciated they are, especially since they've been taking care of a charter boat captain who has been battling COVID-19 now for about a month.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Growing area of Palm Beach County could become the newest local city
New quarantine policy for Palm Beach County students
Body found in bed of truck after chase; 2 suspects in custody
Update: Girl's feet amputated while riding Six Flags ride
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week from The Florida Lottery.
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week for life from the Florida Lottery

Latest News

Parents choice rally held in Palm Beach Gardens
Village of Wellington hosts vaccination clinic
2 men arrested in connection with death of Foster's Too Lounge patron
Workshop held for minority-owned businesses