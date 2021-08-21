Show of support for health care workers in Stuart
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
A handful of boaters showed their support for healthcare workers in Stuart on Saturday.
They held a floatilla along the St. Lucie River near Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital in Stuart.
The fisherman who organized the event said he wanted the doctors and nurses to know how appreciated they are, especially since they've been taking care of a charter boat captain who has been battling COVID-19 now for about a month.
