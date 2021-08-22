Advertisement

Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the nation’s largest credit card processors says it’s systems are back up and working after an outage affected customers all over the United States.

TSYS updated its status to “all systems operational” at midnight Sunday. So far, there is no word on the cause of the outage.

The credit card processor first reported its systems were down at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Twenty minutes later, the company said it had identified the problem and was working on a fix.

Businesses from restaurants to ballparks took to social media to inform customers that they were not able to accept credit card payments at the current time.

TSYS says it serves more than 80,000 retail customers around the country.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in bed of truck after chase; 2 suspects in custody
Update: Girl's feet amputated while riding Six Flags ride
New quarantine policy for Palm Beach County students
Residents with suppressed immune systems receive booster shots
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week from The Florida Lottery.
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week for life from the Florida Lottery

Latest News

Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Tagovailoa sharp in Dolphins' 37-17 win
At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID