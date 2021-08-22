Advertisement

Man fatally shot in targeted Port St. Lucie shooting, SLCSO says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man overnight.

According to Sheriff Mascara, two men brandishing firearms entered a residence on Las Palmas Way in Port St. Lucie early Saturday morning and fatally shot the victim, Marcus Davis Leath, 39.

"We believe this was a targeted incident and therefore do not believe there is any danger to the public," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said. "Again we ask if you have any information that can help us with the investigation please call 772-462-3230."

You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Body found in bed of truck after chase; 2 suspects in custody
New quarantine policy for Palm Beach County students
Residents with suppressed immune systems receive booster shots
Update: Girl's feet amputated while riding Six Flags ride
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week from The Florida Lottery.
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week for life from the Florida Lottery

Latest News

Man fatally shot in targeted Port St. Lucie shooting, SLCSO says
Tagovailoa sharp in Dolphins' 37-17 win
Catholic schools in Diocese of Palm Beach now require masks indoors
Show of support for health care workers in Stuart