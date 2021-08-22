Man fatally shot in targeted Port St. Lucie shooting, SLCSO says

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man overnight.

According to Sheriff Mascara, two men brandishing firearms entered a residence on Las Palmas Way in Port St. Lucie early Saturday morning and fatally shot the victim, Marcus Davis Leath, 39.

"We believe this was a targeted incident and therefore do not believe there is any danger to the public," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said. "Again we ask if you have any information that can help us with the investigation please call 772-462-3230."

You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

