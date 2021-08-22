Advertisement

Man killed in targeted Port St. Lucie shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man early Saturday in Port St. Lucie.

According to Sheriff Ken Mascara, two gunmen entered a residence on Las Palmas Way early Saturday and fatally shot the victim, Marcus Davis Leath, 39.

"We believe this was a targeted incident and therefore do not believe there is any danger to the public," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said. "Again, we ask if you have any information that can help us with the investigation, please call 772-462-3230."

Anyone with information can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

