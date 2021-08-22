Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League participates in 'Clear the Shelters' campaign
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League participated in the "Clear the Shelters" adoption campaign this weekend.
This is the 7th year for the nationwide push to adopt animals.
So far the campaign has found new homes for more than 550,000 pets.
The adopt and donate campaign runs through September 19.
Visit https://www.cleartheshelters.com/ for more information.
