Advertisement

Tagovailoa sharp in Dolphins' 37-17 win

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 187 yards and one touchdown in one half and the Miami Dolphins beat the Atlanta Falcons 37-17 Saturday night.

The Falcons rested their starters while the Dolphins' first unit played most of the first half in the second preseason game for both teams.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2021 draft, avoided a serious injury during the team's opening drive.

Miami's first two drives ended in touchdowns by Myles Gaskin.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates with Miami Dolphins running back Myles...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates with Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) after Gaskin scored a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Sam Eguavoen had four sacks for Miami, including one in the end zone for a safety in the third quarter.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Body found in bed of truck after chase; 2 suspects in custody
Update: Girl's feet amputated while riding Six Flags ride
New quarantine policy for Palm Beach County students
Residents with suppressed immune systems receive booster shots
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week from The Florida Lottery.
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week for life from the Florida Lottery

Latest News

Catholic schools in Diocese of Palm Beach now require masks indoors
Show of support for health care workers in Stuart
Parents choice rally held in Palm Beach Gardens
Village of Wellington hosts vaccination clinic