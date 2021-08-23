Advertisement

FAU faculty urge administration to take action against COVID

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Members of the faculty at Florida Atlantic University are voicing their concerns with school officials concerning COVID-19.

Classes for the fall semester are underway, but a petition is asking the administration to implement a safer campus amid the spike in virus cases and hospitalizations in Florida.

"The governor continues to play politics with our lives and our students' lives by prohibiting mask mandates and required vaccinations in his bid for re-election in 2022 and national ambitions for 2024," the petition reads.

Faculty members are asking for the school's leadership to implement the following:

  • Require all students, faculty and staff who plan to live, study or work on campus be fully vaccinated against COVID-19
  • Setting up vaccination sites in parking lots, on the breezeway and in other public thoroughfares with high traffic.
  • Send regular emails providing vaccination site locations and hours of operation
  • Make it mandatory that all persons on campus wear masks when indoors
  • Allow faculty to be able to modify their instructional delivery, including changing to in-person classes to fully online if needed

Faculty, students and staff will hold a demonstration at noon Monday at the school's Administration Building to voice their concerns for a safer campus.

More than 160 faculty members have signed the petition.

