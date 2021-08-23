Advertisement

DeSantis speaks at monoclonal antibody treatment center in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the opening of a new monoclonal antibody treatment center in Fort Pierce for COVID-19 patients.

The governor said the site at the Havert L. Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Avenue, will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Up to 320 patients will be able to receive the free treatment each day. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make an appointment by clicking here.

Monoclonal antibodies about lab-made proteins that help your immune system fight off viruses.

DeSantis said the treatment is most effective for COVID-19 patients if it's given when symptoms first surface.

