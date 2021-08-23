More COVID-19 testing sites open in Treasure Coast counties

COVID-19 testing sites are making a comeback on the Treasure Coast as cases continue to climb throughout Florida.

In July, the St. Lucie County Health department averaged 10 to 20 tests a day, since August, those numbers have skyrocketed to nearly 150 to 200 a day.

Health Administrator Clint Sperber says testing has turned into a non-stop daily operation and he's even had to rely on the local fire department to keep up with the demand.

To help ease the burden, a new testing site will be opening on Tuesday at the Gwenda Thompson Trades Career Center in Ft. Pierce. The address is 3855 S. US Hwy 1, Fort Pierce, Florida 34982.

COVID-19 testing will be available seven days a week. Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is free and you don't need an appointment. Results are available within 15 minutes. Sperber said the new site is all aimed at helping stop the spread

"It's important to know so that we can help curb the spread of the virus is being in the third wave right now that we are, the numbers definitely have increased at levels we have not seen before," Sperber said.

A testing site is also opening this week in Martin County on Wednesday .

It's located at the Martin County Health Department in Stuart and will also offer testing 7 days a week. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The address is 3441 SE Willoughby Blvd.

Walk-ins are welcomed however, you can also schedule an appointment by clicking here.



