Palm Beach County School District mask mandate takes effect Monday

Beginning today, all Palm Beach County School District students are required to wear facial coverings while inside school district buildings or on school district transportation.

School board members approved the new mandate, against the governor's orders, last week in light of skyrocketing cases in the community and in the schools.

According to the most recent numbers, there are 1425 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the school district with 1234 of them students.

Jupiter High School has the highest number of student cases with 40. The school also had the highest number of students previously opting-out of the mask requirement at about 1,000. That's one-third of the school's student body.

Those opt-out letters will no longer be honored, and all students will be expected to follow the new policy, according to the district.

In a letter to parents, district leaders outlined next steps if a student needs a special exemption. The letter reads,

"The only exception to this facial covering requirement is for students with ADA or 504 Plan accommodations . If your child requires an exemption from the mask requirement due to a documented disability, please submit a request for an accommodation along with a note from a treating licensed medical physician documenting the need for the requested accommodation to the school's 504 coordinator.

As our goal is to meet the individual needs of all students, once letters are received by the school from the child’s treating physician, the District will coordinate a meeting as soon as possible to consider a facial covering exemption as an accommodation based on the medical information provided and any additional relevant information. Our goal is to complete this process and meet with parents and guardians in a timely manner.

If your child has an exemption from wearing a facial covering from the 2020-2021 school year on record, the students will remain eligible for the exemption for the 2021-2022 school year."

If a student does not comply, the district referred parents to the code of conduct for next steps, defined here: Policy 5.1812 (K-5) and Policy 5.1813 (6-12).

Scripps Only Content 2021