Speaker contest helps women ‘magnetize, monetize and make an impact’ in messaging

When it comes to the gender wage gap, data from the American Association of University Women reveals the COVID-19 crisis has taken a “disproportionate economic toll on women.” More women have lost jobs and there could be “economic ramifications for years” to come.

But the pandemic also presents opportunities — both on this and other women’s issues.

Fort Pierce resident Veronica Kolibab is preparing for a big speech on personal struggle and triumph.

“I am a dynamic, confident and powerful women. But I wasn’t always that way,” Kolibab said.

She’s moved forward and climbed the corporate ladder, but she says not every woman has taken a sledgehammer to the glass ceiling and healed.

”I think it’s about finding your voice, knowing your value and stepping into your power,” she said.

Sentiments echoes by speaking coach and trainer AmondaRose Igoe who has female clients around the globe.

”I work with clients in over 20 countries,” Igoe said. ”if you can clearly own your value in see your worth and that gets delivered in your presentation — it’s so much easier when you say, ‘hey, it’s time for me to have a raise.’”

And for 17 years the former social worker has helped women magnetize, monetize and make an impact in their messaging.

”Whether it’s interviewing or getting out of a destructive relationship — whatever it is,” Kolibab said. “You’ve got to go inside and find the fear and the pain and come out the strong powerful woman you are.”

And that’s the makings of a rising star speaker. On Aug. 28 new and mid-level women speakers will stand up for themselves and advocate for their position not just in the workplace but also in their communities during the Rising Stars Speaker Contest happening at the Hyatt Place West Palm Beach from 9am to 5pm.

”They’ll share their experience and then change other people’s lives,” Igoe said.

Speeches are limited to five minutes, in three categories (storyteller, motivator, educator) and of course there's prizes. To learn more visit, here: https://amondarose.com/rising-stars-speaker-contest#prizes

To learn more about the gender wage gap study amid COVID visit, here: https://www.aauw.org/app/uploads/2020/12/SimpleTruth_2.1.pdf



