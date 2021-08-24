Advertisement

Boca mother testifies in lawsuit concerning masks in schools

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lesley Abravanel of Boca Raton is a mom of twins and part of a lawsuit against Florida's governor over his anti-mask mandate in schools.

"Today was my time on the virtual stand," Abravanel said. "I am pro mask."

She testified virtually over Zoom in the case, representing parents in Palm Beach County.

"They said, 'Why did you join this lawsuit?' What I said just now, 'I have two children in public school. It's a public health crisis,'" she said.

Abravanel is part of a lawsuit that is trying to convince Tallahassee Judge John Cooper to stop the governor's ban on mask mandates in schools.

Lesley Abravanel of Boca Raton testified virtually on Aug. 24, 2021, concerning the lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and his anti-mask mandate.

A new mask mandate in Palm Beach County, and multiple other school districts in Florida, is defying the governor's order.

"Until this virus is curbed with children, which it's not, I'm not thrilled with sending my kids to school, so I want the mask mandate," Abravanel said.

The Boca Raton mother said she testified for 20 minutes over Zoom.

"[It wasn't] as bad I thought. They would come after me, but you can tell these attorneys I'm sure they have kids, and it was pretty soft if you ask me," Abravanel said.

The three-day hearing on the issue is scheduled to wrap up Wednesday. It will then be up to the judge to decide if the governor's order will continue to stand.

"Why are we fighting the governor? He works for us, so it's very frustrating," Abravanel said.

