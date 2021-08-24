Advertisement

COVID data on Palm Beach Co. hospitals to be released

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The public is expected to get a better grasp Tuesday of the situation impacting hospitals in Palm Beach County following this summer's surge in COVID-19 cases.

New data is expected to be released concerning multiple key indicators including bed availability, number of ventilators in use and total COVID-19 positive patients.

"There is still [hospital] capacity. There is still an ability to expand the ERs and ICUs in this county, so I feel like we're in a comfortable position to accommodate a further surge," Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said ahead of the data release. "I don't anticipate that happening, but the information continues to come in."

The release of Tuesday's hospital data comes after county officials issued an emergency directive Friday requiring hospitals to report to the county daily statistics of COVID-19.

The intensive care unit at Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade was full last week due to an increase in patients battling the virus.

