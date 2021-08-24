Deputies investigate shooting at Pizza Hut near West Palm Beach

A business owner shot a person during a dispute Tuesday afternoon near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place at the Coco Plum Plaza near Military Trail and Community Drive.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Crime scene tape surrounded the Pizza Hut restaurant, where deputies could be seen going in and out of the business.

Crime scene investigators collect evidence outside the Pizza Hut at the Coco Plum Plaza, Aug. 24, 2021, near West Palm Beach, Fla.

Nobody answered the telephone number listed for the Pizza Hut.

No other information was immediately available.

