Advertisement

FDA discourages participating in milk crate challenge

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The latest viral sensation popping up on social media is the “milk crate challenge.”

It is when someone stacks a bunch of milk crates like a pyramid and then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates falling into a mess underneath them.

Unsurprisingly, the Food and Drug Administration is discouraging people from participating.

The government agency weighed in after comedian Conan O’Brien tweeted, “waiting for FDA approval before I take the milk crate challenge.”

He made the joke after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The FDA tweeted a response saying they cannot recommend the challenge.

Many people who attempt it often fail and tumble to the ground, sometimes injuring themselves in the process.

The FDA warns that emergency rooms are already overloaded with coronavirus cases and you can get seriously injured trying this viral trick.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treasure Coast doctor prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning
Hardee's to open 25 locations in West Palm Beach area
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
FAU faculty urge administration to take action against COVID
Parents protest Palm Beach County's school mask mandate

Latest News

Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
Biden keeps to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism
Ethan Snook has been in the hospital for weeks as he battles the delta variant.
‘It kills me.’ Father watches son fight for his life after contracting the delta variant
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 final pullout from Afghanistan
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka...
Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat
Small school district in West Texas to go into quarantine after massive coronavirus outbreak.
Texas city reeling from COVID outbreaks