Hazy conditions as the tropics heat up

This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, filtered sunshine with hazy conditions and some isolated inland showers and storms possible.

Tomorrow, hazy, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s and a slim chance for isolated showers and storms.

Thursday-weekend, slightly hazy and scattered showers and storms possible mainly inland with highs in the low 90s.

Early next week, more Saharan Dust moves in and rain chances decrease.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the Tropics:

A wave in the Eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to form a broad area of low pressure as it moves west northwest over the next few days. A tropical depression could form by the end of the work week. This area may have impacts on Mexico/Texas next week. A broad trough in the E Atlantic (Invest 97L) has a medium chance of development. A tropical depression could also form by the end of the work week. A wave in the far Eastern Atlantic (Invest 98L) also has a medium chance of development as the system slides west-northwest.

Scripps Only Content 2021