Advertisement

Hazy conditions as the tropics heat up

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, filtered sunshine with hazy conditions and some isolated inland showers and storms possible.

Tomorrow, hazy, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s and a slim chance for isolated showers and storms.

Thursday-weekend, slightly hazy and scattered showers and storms possible mainly inland with highs in the low 90s.

Early next week, more Saharan Dust moves in and rain chances decrease.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the Tropics:

  1. A wave in the Eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to form a broad area of low pressure as it moves west northwest over the next few days. A tropical depression could form by the end of the work week. This area may have impacts on Mexico/Texas next week.
  2. A broad trough in the E Atlantic (Invest 97L) has a medium chance of development. A tropical depression could also form by the end of the work week.
  3. A wave in the far Eastern Atlantic (Invest 98L) also has a medium chance of development as the system slides west-northwest.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Treasure Coast doctor prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning
Hardee's to open 25 locations in West Palm Beach area
FAU faculty urge administration to take action against COVID
Parents protest Palm Beach County's school mask mandate
Dozens of Palm Beach County doctors urge community to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Palm Beach County School District updates protocols for athletic events
COVID vaccines being offered across Martin County school campuses this week
Gov. DeSantis continues expanding monoclonal treatments
Martin Co. works to improve trails after gator bites biker