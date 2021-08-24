Advertisement

Leaders aim to bring University of Florida satellite campus to West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Leaders from Palm Beach County and West Palm Beach on Tuesday announced a proposal and efforts to bring a University of Florida satellite campus to West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James held a news conference and spoke about the plan to bring UF graduate programs to the city.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

