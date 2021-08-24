Advertisement

Martin County to conduct aerial mosquito control Wednesday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Martin County will be conducting an aerial mosquito control on Wednesday, weather permitting.

The spraying is being conducted in an effort to reduce adult mosquito populations.

The aerial granular larvicide applications will occur during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Approximately 475 acres will be treated, including Hutchinson Island (Zone H-2), Pendarvis Cove Park, Justin Wilson Park and Bay Pointe (Zones B-1, B-5) and Britt Road (Zone A-1)

The aerial mission may continue until all scheduled areas have been treated.

For questions, contact Mosquito Control at 772-419-6974.

