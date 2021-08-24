Palm Beach County School District updates protocols for athletic events

You won't see many people at a football game or any outdoor sporting event again in the foreseeable future. The Palm Beach County School District has reduced fan attendance to 50%. Allowing only 2,000 spectators in a stadium. and only 700 people will be allowed in a gym.

A 50% capacity will apply to the swim deck at Boca high.

"I respect that some people feel it keeps them safer to have space and so I understand why they need to limit the capacity," Bethany said.

Masks will be required for all spectators for both outdoor and indoor events. Social distancing will be integral and strongly recommended. After each event bleachers and equipment will be sanitized.

Concessions if offered will have bottled beverage options and pre-packaged snacks to buy.

"It's a really good idea with the Delta Variant right now it's highly contagious," Colby Johnson said.

In the meantime, practices will be closed to the public on all 24 high school campuses. This decision does not include college coaches and recruiters.

The school district released a list of the updated protocols:

· Spectator capacity has been reduced to 50%, allowing a maximum of 2,000 spectators in a stadium, and 700 in a gym. The swim deck at Boca Raton Community High School will also have a 50% spectator capacity as well.

· Digital ticketing is available. Download the GoFan app or visit GoFan.co to purchase tickets online before the event.

· Concessions (when available) will have bottled beverage options and pre-packaged snacks available for purchase.

· Masks will be required for all spectators both outdoors and indoors in compliance with School Board Board Policy 2.065.

· Social distancing will be incorporated into venue seating plans for spectators as best as possible to comply with the 50% capacity level requirement. Distancing is strongly recommended at all events, both indoors and outdoors.

· Practices will be closed to the public on all 24 traditional public high school campuses, with the exception of college coaches and recruiters.

· Sanitization of bleachers and equipment will occur after each event, utilizing the UNX Disinfecting program.

The school district will host a Facebook Live Thursday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss athletic protocols and answer questions.

To watch and participate, visit the school district's Facebook page.



