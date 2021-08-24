Advertisement

Palm Beach County superintendent speaks during back-to-school breakfast

By WPTV - Staff
Aug. 24, 2021
Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke on Tuesday spoke about the challenges of the 2021/22 school year during a back-to-school breakfast at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Burke spoke to members of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, who were hosting the breakfast.

WATCH SUPERINTENDENT'S COMMENTS:

Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke speaks during back-to-school breakfast

