Advertisement

Restaurant Week creating boost for Palm Beach County businesses

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It's been more than a week since Discover the Palm Beach's Restaurant Week kicked off and the numbers are starting to roll in.

Restaurant week is a new promotion where more than 130 restaurants throughout Palm Beach County are currently offering discounts on signature dishes.

Participating restaurants are serving up multi-course, prix-fixe menus with prices starting at $25 for brunch and lunch, and $45 and/or $55 for dinner.

So far WPTV has received feedback from eight restaurants who say they've had more than 600 orders, totaling around $30,000.

CEO of Okeechobee Prime Seafood in West Palm Beach, Ralph Lewis says the boost in sales has truly helped during a period when business is usually slower this time of the year. His latest seafood concept located on Okeechobee Boulevard saw an increase of nearly 20% in new customers during the weekend.

Some of the popular dishes that you can find on his menu include, lobster stuffed flounder fillet, grilled oysters , a sea food boil and smoked brisket jambalaya with lobster.

Discover The Palm Beaches Restaurant week runs through the end of the month.

You can find a complete list of participating restaurants and menus, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Treasure Coast doctor prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning
Hardee's to open 25 locations in West Palm Beach area
FAU faculty urge administration to take action against COVID
Parents protest Palm Beach County's school mask mandate
Dozens of Palm Beach County doctors urge community to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

School District of Palm Beach County updates protocols for athletic events
Hazy conditions as the tropics heat up
Palm Beach County School District updates protocols for athletic events
COVID vaccines being offered across Martin County school campuses this week