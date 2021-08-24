Restaurant Week creating boost for Palm Beach County businesses

It's been more than a week since Discover the Palm Beach's Restaurant Week kicked off and the numbers are starting to roll in.

Restaurant week is a new promotion where more than 130 restaurants throughout Palm Beach County are currently offering discounts on signature dishes.

Participating restaurants are serving up multi-course, prix-fixe menus with prices starting at $25 for brunch and lunch, and $45 and/or $55 for dinner.

So far WPTV has received feedback from eight restaurants who say they've had more than 600 orders, totaling around $30,000.

CEO of Okeechobee Prime Seafood in West Palm Beach, Ralph Lewis says the boost in sales has truly helped during a period when business is usually slower this time of the year. His latest seafood concept located on Okeechobee Boulevard saw an increase of nearly 20% in new customers during the weekend.

Some of the popular dishes that you can find on his menu include, lobster stuffed flounder fillet, grilled oysters , a sea food boil and smoked brisket jambalaya with lobster.

Discover The Palm Beaches Restaurant week runs through the end of the month.

