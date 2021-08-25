2-year-old dies after being found in water under Fort Lauderdale bridge

A 2-year-old boy has died after the child was found under a bridge in the New River in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Officers discovered the body shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday under the bridge connecting Southwest Seventh Avenue over the New River, Fort Lauderdale police Detective Ali Adamson said.

The child was pulled out of the water and officers attempted CPR until paramedics arrived.

Adamson said the boy was later pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center.

A police officer stands near the Southwest Seventh Avenue bridge, near where a 2-year-old was pulled from the New River, Aug. 24, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The child had been reported missing, but details were not immediately available.

Edgar Caceras told WPLG that he was on a docked boat with a friend when he heard a woman screaming someone's name.

"She asked us if we had seen a toddler or a little boy walking around," he said. "My friend and I got off the boat and started helping her look."

