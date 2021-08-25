67 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on beach in Boca Raton
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A bale of cocaine washed ashore Wednesday morning on a beach in Boca Raton.
U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin said a beachgoer discovered the package along the shore and called authorities.
Martin said the Border Patrol recovered the package, which contained 67 pounds of cocaine.
The Border Patrol estimates the value of the drugs at more than $1 million.
Scripps Only Content 2021