City of Boca Raton votes to approve ordinance for Brightline train station, parking garage

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The City of Boca Raton voted to approve an ordinance for both the Brightline train station and the parking structure on Northwest 2nd Avenue.

The plans go back to Dec. 2019.

Tuesday night's vote was 5-0. It was mentioned in the meeting that grant money will reduce the city's cost by more than a million dollars.

Brightline, which currently has stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, has not operated train service since the end of March 2020 due to COVID-19.

Construction on a new route to Orlando has continued during the pandemic, but Brightline officials said earlier this year that trains to Central Florida might not be ready until 2023.

