Hazy sunshine Wednesday as three disturbances churn in the tropics

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, hazy sunshine and a slim chance for an isolated inland shower or storm.

Tomorrow, an upper-level disturbance moves over the area bringing with it more moisture. Scattered showers and storms possible. Staying hot with highs in the low 90s.

Friday - weekend, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Morning coastal rainfall, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.

Early next week, Saharan Dust returns and drier air filters in. Rain chances go down but staying hot.

Tropics:

  1. 99L- A wave moving across the Caribbean Sea has a high chance of development over the next 5 days as the system moves WNW. A tropical depression could form late this week/weekend. Then, models show it moving into the Gulf by the weekend. The latest Euro and GFS runs showing this system impacting TX/LA early next week but staying away from us in Florida. Next name on the list is Ida, then Julien.
  2. 98L - A wave over the Eastern Atlantic has a low chance of development due to strong upper-level winds.
  3. 97L - A broad trough in the Central Atlantic has a high chance of formation and a tropical depression could form late this week/weekend. Regardless of development, the GFS and Euro keep this system away from the US.

