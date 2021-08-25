Knife-wielding man shot during dispute at Salad World Grill, found at Pizza Hut
A knife-wielding man was shot during a dispute at a business Tuesday afternoon near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. at Salad World Grill in the Coco Plum Plaza near Military Trail and Community Drive.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Adam Childers pulled out a knife during a dispute with another man inside the restaurant.
After a witness tried to intervene and was attacked by Childers, the witness pulled out a gun and shot Childers in self-defense, Barbera said.
Childers fled but was located by deputies at a nearby Pizza Hut with a gunshot wound to the elbow, Barbera said.
Crime scene tape surrounded the Pizza Hut, where deputies could be seen going in and out of the business.
Childers was taken to a hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. He was later released and arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Barbera didn't say what led to the dispute.
