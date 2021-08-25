LIVE: Palm Beach County School Board may legally challenge DeSantis

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday will discuss whether to legally challenge a highly controversial executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding facial coverings in school.

The governor's directive, issued in late July, gives parents the final say over whether their children should be masked in school.

However, Palm Beach County and at least nine other public school districts throughout the state have violated that emergency order by imposing universal mask mandates for students without the ability to opt out.

According to Wednesday's school board agenda, board members are planning to discuss a "potential legal challenge" to the governor's order.

#NEW: Man taken away in handcuffs at Palm Beach County School Board meeting for refusing to sit down https://t.co/Vixc7wEKVp pic.twitter.com/ieW1YU6gAj — WPTV (@WPTV) August 25, 2021

During a virtual news conference earlier on Wednesday, School Board Member Alexandria Ayala, who represents District 2, said DeSantis "overstepped his Constitutional authority" by issuing that order.

Ayala was referring to a section of Florida's Constitution which says the state must provide a "safe, secure, and high quality system of free public schools."

"We were stripped of our ability to make decisions that protected our children and protected our employees," Ayala said. "Children are at higher risk during this pandemic without the ability to be vaccinated, and they are in close quarters given the high number of students back in schools. And we need to do everything we can to protect them."

Last Friday, the Florida Department of Education sent warning letters to school districts in Broward and Alachua counties, giving them 48 hours to comply with the governor's directive or have the salaries of certain school board members cut.

Both districts have stood firm, saying their mask mandates will remain in place.

Ayala on Wednesday said the School District of Palm Beach County's general counsel told board members they should expect a similar letter from the state by the end of the week.

"What will be in it we're not yet certain of, given the stricter protocols we have under our mask mandate," Ayala said. "Our authority as school board members is very clear, and we will go to court, if necessary, to exercise that authority to keep students safe."

The U.S. Department of Education is standing by school districts that impose universal mask mandates, saying the Biden Administration is "ready to assist any district facing repercussions for imposing CDC-recommended COVID-19 prevention strategies that will protect the health and safety of students, educators, and staff."

"At the end of the day, this is a public health issue," Ayala said. "But it's also an issue about local control. And it's an issue about our Constitutional responsibilities and rights as school board members to provide a safe environment for education, which is in our Constitution."

DeSantis has repeatedly argued the decision over face masks for students falls under the criteria of the newly passed Parents' Bill of Rights, which says "the state, any of its political subdivisions, any other governmental entity, or any other institution may not infringe on the fundamental rights of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of his or her minor child without demonstrating that such action is reasonable and necessary."

Speaking in The Villages on Wednesday, DeSantis said no school district is "above the law."

"You can't go above the law and take away people's rights," DeSantis said. "And that's what they're doing. They're taking away parents' rights. And there will be consequences."

The governor added the evidence shows that children are more like to get infected with COVID-19 in the community than inside classrooms.

"We think the data is very clear, and we think parents should be making those decisions," DeSantis said. "[Masks] should not be mandated. No government entity should force you to do that. That is your choice."

There have been 2,041 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the School District of Palm Beach County since the 2021/22 academic year started on Aug. 10, including 1,811 students and 230 employees.

As of Tuesday, 5,050 students have been told to stay home because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

Palm Beach County School Board members on Wednesday will also discuss medical exemptions to the school district's face mask mandate, as well as eliminating recorded comments at board meetings.

