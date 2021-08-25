Advertisement

Palm Beach Co. to offer monoclonal antibody delivery service

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Palm Beach County is preparing to roll out a new program to help curb the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

This week county leaders are expected to offer a delivery service for residents to receive monoclonal antibody treatment at home.

The partnership is with American Medical Response, an ambulance service that currently operates in Palm Beach County.

"There's a litany of reasons and there's also a lack of education and awareness of this particular therapy," said Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner. "It's been proven to be very effective."

Mayor Dave Kerner explains the new delivery service for monoclonal antibodies in Palm Beach County.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that help your immune system fight off viruses.

Palm Beach County hopes the delivery service will encourage people who are fighting the virus to stay home, limit the risk of exposure to others, and reduce the number of hospitalizations.

"I do believe it's the only jurisdiction in the United States that's doing it proactively and in people's homes with the assistance of the government," Kerner said.

The program is expected to be available to the public in the coming days.

This service is in addition to the monoclonal antibody site that opened last week at Westgate Park.

