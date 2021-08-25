Palm Beach Co. publishes COVID hospital data, later pulls it

Despite Palm Beach County officials saying COVID-19 hospital data would be available this week, the online dashboard still remains offline.

The county originally said the dashboard would go live Tuesday at 2 p.m. However, no data ever went live on the site.

Officials instead said they expected the dashboard would go live on their coronavirus page at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hospital data was published on the site around 2 p.m., but by 3 p.m. the figures had been pulled down and replaced with a page that said, "Coming Soon!"

Palm Beach County published hospital data on Aug. 25, 2021, but later took it down within about an hour.

WPTV asked county officials if the website would have any data available Wednesday. They said they hoped to have the hospital report up and running by the end of the day, but it was "dependent on a lot of factors."

"There was some discrepancy amongst the hospitals and how they defined the data. Just tweaking that before releasing," according to Deputy Director of Palm Beach County Public Affairs John Jamason.

The county's coronavirus hospital report page was replaced with a statement saying "Coming Soon!" after the data was pulled from the website.

It’s unclear why the county published data on the site Wednesday afternoon and then pulled it down minutes later.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the county's site still did not have any hospital data published.

The release of the hospital data is scheduled to come after county officials issued an emergency directive Friday requiring hospitals to report daily statistics to the county.

Scripps Only Content 2021