Palm Beach County School Board may legally challenge DeSantis

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday will discuss whether to legally challenge a highly controversial executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding facial coverings in school.

The governor's directive, issued in late July, gives parents the final say over whether their children should be masked in school.

However, Palm Beach County and at least nine other public school districts throughout the state have violated that emergency order by imposing universal mask mandates for students without the ability to opt out.

According to Wednesday's school board agenda, board members are planning to discuss a "potential legal challenge" to the governor's order.

There have been 2,041 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the School District of Palm Beach County since the 2021/22 academic year started on Aug. 10, including 1,811 students and 230 employees.

At least 4,384 students have been told to stay home because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

The Palm Beach County School Board is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Board members will also discuss medical exemptions to the school district's face mask mandate, as well as eliminating recorded comments at board meetings.

