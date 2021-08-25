School-aged children seeing biggest COVID-19 spike in St. Lucie County

On the Treasure Coast, health leaders in St. Lucie County are growing concerned over the rise of coronavirus cases in school aged children.

Overall, the county is now averaging more 300 cases a day and most of those new cases are kids between the ages of 5 and 14 years old, according to health administrator Clint Sperber with the Florida Department of Health.

There's also a concern with the overall positivity rate which has doubled within the past week to 43%.

When it comes to vaccinations, Sperber said there still a lot of room for improvement.

With only a little more than half of the population vaccinated, he's pushing for more residents to get their shots.

"The percentage of people vaccinated in this county is approximately is 55%, those who are eligible for vaccine age 12 and up is around 64%. We are not where we need to be right now," Sperber said.

Sperber added, 98% of new cases in St. Lucie County are from people who haven’t received their vaccine.

