Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams has withdrawn from the U.S. Open.

The 39-year-old Palm Beach Gardens resident made the announcement on her Instagram page Wednesday morning, saying she needs more time for her "body to heal completely from a torn hamstring."

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play -- I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar," she wrote. "Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon."

The 23-time Grand Slam titlist is one away from tying Margaret Court for the record.

Williams, who has only missed the U.S. Open three times in her career, retired from her first-round match at Wimbledon in June after slipping on the court.

