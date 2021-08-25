Advertisement

Teen accused of racing arrested after fatal crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A Belle Glade teenager appeared before a judge Wednesday morning after her arrest in connection with a July 6 crash that killed two people in Wellington.

An'Tajah Richards, 17, of Belle Glade, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of vehicular homicide.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Richards was the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu that was racing a 2013 BMW when it crashed into a 2016 Kia Soul at Forest Hill Boulevard and Guilford Way.

The driver and passenger of the Kia Soul, identified as Robert Ehrenberg and Gloria Ludwig, were killed in the crash.

Deputies said surveillance video near where the crash occurred showed the Malibu and BMW speeding at the time.

A Palm Beach County judge set bond for Richards at $20,000. The judge also ordered that Richards remain on house arrest if she is released from jail.

