Advertisement

West Palm Beach businessman gives back to his community

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jim Lucas enjoys looking back at photographs of the good times with his father.

His father is in his 80's and needs food delivered to his home.

It's helped Lucas realize just how many people need help.

"We collect food for families in need with the pandemic a lot of families can't get out and get the food. Me personally, I have a father who is 88 and he depends on food delivered to his house every day," he said.

Lucas, who is the CEO of Legal Graphic Works in West Palm Beach says he's not on this mission alone.

His employees also volunteer.

One of them is Jason Probel.

"You want to give back and we are fortunate enough to have survived the pandemic," Probel said. "Unfortunately the pandemic is going to go into another holiday season and people are going to need help and we are here for them."

"I think we just have a good group of people and me personally for instance I don't have any kids so I feel like it's my gift to give back to families who do have kids who need more than they can provide," said Lucas. "We've always been passionate about helping the community. We get together as an office every Monday and we just talk about different things that we can do as a community. I think you just have to want to help and figure out what your passion is."

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Treasure Coast doctor prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Delta variant 'really trying us,' Palm Beach County superintendent says
Hardee's to open 25 locations in West Palm Beach area
Bill Phillips, 56, hopes his experience with COVID-19 will convince others to get vaccinated....
Fitness coach on oxygen, using wheelchair after 2-month COVID-19 battle

Latest News

Cancer patient says hospital workers facing chaos
Cancer patient says hospital workers facing chaos
Wellington man wins $1.75M playing Florida Lottery
Palm Beach County superintendent apologizes for 'inappropriate' guns comment