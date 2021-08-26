Advertisement

Florida funeral homes overwhelmed with bodies amid COVID-19 surges

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A crematory near Orlando says they’re overwhelmed with the remains of people that need to be cremated and they're not alone.

West Side Crematory says there’s been an influx of bodies like they’ve never seen, worse than the first wave of COVID-19. The area where bodies are stored prior to being cremated is stacked to the ceiling as staff is working day and night to honor the dead.

Orlando NBC station WESH 2 called 20 funeral homes and crematories, but many said they were too busy for interviews. Some were too busy to even talk on the phone. One funeral director said that in a 30-minute period where he talked to his partner, four new cases came in.

Mike Marchetti, the area manager for Newcomer Funeral Homes, says as much as they don’t want to, sometimes they have to delay meetings with families and delay funerals because they only have so much staff.

“So the family comes in and they say we would like to have the funeral on Friday and we have to tell then ‘I’m sorry we can’t accommodate a funeral on Friday because our schedule is full,” Marchetti said.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

61% of Floridians believe COVID-19 surge was preventable, new poll says
Treasure Coast doctor prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning
Bill Phillips, 56, hopes his experience with COVID-19 will convince others to get vaccinated....
Fitness coach on oxygen, using wheelchair after 2-month COVID-19 battle
67 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on beach in Boca Raton
Delta variant 'really trying us,' Palm Beach County superintendent says

Latest News

Judge to rule on school mask mandate ban on Friday
Palm Beach County experiencing major school bus driver shortage
Man, 33, arrested after disturbing school board meeting
Indian River County superintendent talks mask mandate