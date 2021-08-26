Ida expected to strengthen into Cat. 3 hurricane

Tropical Storm Ida continues to strengthen as it moves toward the Gulf of Mexico where it will likely become a hurricane Saturday.

According to the 11 a.m. Friday update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is packing maximum sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts and moving toward the northwest near 15 mph.

Hurricane watches are in effect for portions of the U.S. Gulf Coast including the city of New Orleans. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane when it is near western Cuba with additional strengthening expected while it moves over the Gulf of Mexico.

Ida is now expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before landfall across coastal Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday with 115 mph winds.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland said the system will move into the Gulf of Mexico starting on Friday.

"[There is a] lot of fuel here. Like lighting a match right now in the Gulf of Mexico," WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland said. "We could see this thing explosively develop."

Wieland said South Florida will only experience fringe effects on Friday when a surge of moisture from the depression pushes across our viewing area as the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

South Florida's rain chances will remain high on Friday and Saturday at 60 percent, before dropping to 40 percent on Sunday and 30 percent on Monday.

