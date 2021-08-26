Advertisement

National Dog Day is Thursday; consider adoption

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

National Dog Day is Thursday, Aug. 26, and WPTV is teaming up with the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast to find a forever home for a resident who is both adorable and adoptable.

Lexi is a 3 to 4-year-old German Shepard and the longest resident at the Humane Society. She has been there for over a year.

She has an issue keeping food down and she needs a special chair to eat. Three times a day, Lexi gets up in her special chair so that she can eat while sitting up.

The Humane Society staff said Lexi doesn't need to be on a set eating schedule, but whoever adopts Lexi needs to be patient when feeding her.

Outside her chair, Lexi is as lovable as any dog and all she needs now is a forever home.

If you would like to adopt Lexi, call the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast at 772- 223-8822

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Treasure Coast doctor prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning
FILE - Charlie Watts, of the Rolling Stones, performs during a concert of the group's No Filter...
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80
Delta variant 'really trying us,' Palm Beach County superintendent says
61% of Floridians believe COVID-19 surge was preventable, new poll says
Bill Phillips, 56, hopes his experience with COVID-19 will convince others to get vaccinated....
Fitness coach on oxygen, using wheelchair after 2-month COVID-19 battle

Latest News

‘Good Night's Sleep’ initiative supports housing stability for low-income tenants
Palm Beach Co. publishes COVID hospital data, later pulls it
Trustbridge Hospice Care holds job fair in Boca Raton
Kite surfer killed after slamming into side of Fort Lauderdale Beach home