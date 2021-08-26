Tropical Storm Ida forms in Caribbean

Tropical Storm Ida formed Thursday evening in the Caribbean and is expected to rapidly strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center said at 5:20 p.m. that the storm is 100 miles west, southwest of Negril, Jamaica, and packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland said the system will move into the Gulf of Mexico starting on Friday and potentially strengthen into a Category Two hurricane by Sunday.

520 PM EDT Update: Air Force hurricane hunters find depression has strengthened into Tropical Storm #Ida. https://t.co/4LIsgbp8uT pic.twitter.com/WkPVKhOmKd — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2021

"This could become a major hurricane before landfall along the southern Louisiana coastline," Wieland said.

Landfall is expected Monday morning, and the system's cone of uncertainty stretches from Texas to Mississippi. Forecasters said the current conditions in the Gulf of Mexico -- including especially warm water -- are ripe for rapid strengthening.

"Lot of fuel here. Like lighting a match right now in the Gulf of Mexico," Wieland said. "We could see this thing explosively develop."

Wieland said South Florida will only experience fringe effects on Friday when a surge of moisture from the depression pushes across our viewing area as the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

"I think tomorrow morning might be another wet commute," Wieland said. "And possibly even some in the afternoon."

Our rain chances will remain high on Friday and Saturday at 60%, before dropping to 40% on Sunday and 30% on Monday.

