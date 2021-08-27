Advertisement

Beachland Elementary temporarily closed because of COVID-19 outbreak

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Beachland Elementary School has closed because of a COVID-19 breakout and won't reopen until after Labor Day, Indian River School District said Thursday night.

Spokesperson Cristen Maddux told WPTV-TV the school, which has roughly 500 students, was shut down because "we continued to see positive staff and student cases. Closing the school has more to do with the staff shortage.”

According to the school's dashboard, there are 12 students and 12 staff members listed as cases with "school impact." In the entire district there are 198 students' cases and 108 staff members affected.

Also, 368 students are quarantined among the roughly 17,000 students in the district.

All of the students will continue learning from home and will obtain lessons remotely through Canvas, the school district's online learning platform, Maddux said.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. David Moore told WPTV that the school year is already proving to be challenging.

"What we've experienced in the first two-and-a-half weeks of school absolutely is a new environment," said Moore. "This is 1,000 times worse than at any point it was last year."

On Tuesday, the school district approved a mask mandate through Sept. 14 for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade with only medical exemptions allowed. In all 10 counties in the state are defying Gov. Ron DeSantis' order.

"Our job is to provide a free and appropriate public education for all students, and when you don't have teachers, you don't have support staff, you can't do that," Moore said.

