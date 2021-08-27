Advertisement

Bird rescued with face mask wrapped around beak

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A bird was rescued after being found entangled with a cloth face mask on Osprey Lake in Doral.

The bird, an anhinga, was rescued by a Pelican Harbor Seabird Station employee.

“In the span of three days, we had five people call us regarding a bird with something wrapped around its beak," said Jessica Rios, the employee. "After two unsuccessful attempts, we were finally able to locate it thanks to the intel and pictures sent by the concerned citizens.”

According to a news release, the anhinga was immediately treated by medical staff at Pelican Harbor.

“We were able to gently remove the mask, and found the bird to otherwise be alert and in good body condition”, said wildlife veterinarian Dr. Linda Gregard.

The bird has a positive prognosis and is expected to be released in the coming days after its bloodwork results return.

“It’s such a shame that we continue to see these types of injuries to wildlife, but hopefully stories like this will encourage others to become more aware of the way in

which they dispose of their trash,” said Hannah McDougall

The Pelican Harbor Seabird Station has treated over 1,500 wild patients this year alone. The organization relies on donations to fund its lifesaving work.

