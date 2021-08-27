Boca Raton teen bitten by shark

You can smell the salt in the air. Sophia Scroggie is enjoying her last few days out in Lake Boca with her father Arturo Scroggie before heading back to college.

The scars on her right hand are a permanent reminder of just how dangerous the ocean can be.

Shark bite, minutes after Sophia and her little sister, Olivia, jumped in the water to spear a hogfish.

“I helped her grab it up and helped her bring it to the surface and at that point my head was out of the water," said Sophia. " I was holding the fish up and called the boat over to come grab the fish from us, and then just the next thing I remember was seeing a bull shark jumping out at my face and just being thrown into kind of an adrenaline panic, and then I can see blood start pooling in the water and I just remember kicking and just keep seeing the sharks lunge at me."

What started out as so many other family adventures in the Bahamas turned into a terrifying struggle.

“Punching it, my first instinct, because it was right up, I couldn’t kick it really and my dad always told us to punch the nose so that’s what I aimed for and it scared them off. I remember another shark charging me again, it must have been following Sophia because of the blood," said Olivia.

Sophia and Olivia were able to make it back on the boat.

"Screaming on the boat 'someone help me please, help me get in the boat' and then I remember my older sister grabbed me by my shoulders and just lunged me into the boat," Sophia remembers.

Sophia's older sister Nicole is helping by wrapping Sophia's hand in towels and attempt to stop the bleeding as they race to the nearest Bahamian clinic an hour and a half away.

“Then you start thinking, 'oh my gosh is she going to be okay?' It’s her right hand. You just start racing with the worst,” said Arturo.

He said in his almost 40 years of spearfishing, he's never seen someone actually get bitten by a shark.

“The whole thing completely caught us off guard. I’ve never had any like that and scared. I was really scared, ” said Arturo.

Fixing Sophia's hand was going to require two surgeries to repair the damage.

“They found that I had five tendons that were cut. If I had waited a split second longer my hand could have been gone,” said Sophia.

An x-ray of her hand showed there is a silver lining.

“Got a little piece of me but I got a little piece of him too,” said Sophia.

Doctors found a fragment of the shark's tooth on her ring finger. A keepsake of a weekend that will be impossible to forget.

