Church group donates meals to Fort Pierce hospital staff

Volunteers from the First United Methodist Church of Fort Pierce surprised Lawnwood Regional Medical Center workers with a show of support Friday morning.

"We're doing a Kathy Krueger memorial for acts of kindness," Peggy Belgard, with First United Methodist Church, told WPTV. "It's the first memorial dedicated to a dear member of our church who would've been out here helping everybody. We're here to pay tribute to all of the people who have saved our lives and are continuing to save our lives during this time."

Members of First United Methodist cheered for the health-care workers while holding signs of encouragement.

'Thank you Lawnwood' sign made by church group outside Lawnwood Regional Medical Center

Dr. Christopher Maguire was appreciative of the support.

"I think it's a great blessing for us to have the support of the community here to stand behind us and our efforts to do what we can to respond to the outbreak," he said.

'You are our heroes!' sign made by church group outside Lawnwood Regional Medical Center

The church group also donated lunch for both day and night shifts for those doctors and nurses who work in the emergency room.

"If anything has been learned over the course of the past year is that resilience is mandatory," Maguire said. "So I think we keep plugging away at trying to make improvements, and certainly the vaccination efforts have been beneficial in our community. So I think resilience has been the key learning components for us and every specialty and in every setting, whether it's the ER or community doctor setting as well."

