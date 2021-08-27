Florida reports 901 more COVID-19 deaths, CDC data shows

Florida reported just over 900 previously unreported COVID-related deaths on Thursday.

Florida is now reporting a total of 43,632 COVID-19 fatalities which is 901 more than the 42,731 cumulative deaths reported a day earlier.

Those deaths didn’t all occur in the one day, but instead span back over weeks.

Florida also saw an increase of 21,765 cases on Thursday. More than 26,000 new cases were reported Wednesday, a one-day record.

While the state only releases a comprehensive COVID-19 report publicly once a week on Fridays, these metrics are sent to the CDC by Florida’s health department.

Florida leads the nation with 16,833 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Overall, more than 85% of Florida’s hospital beds are being used and over 95% of the state’s ICU beds are full.

