Advertisement

Florida reports 901 more COVID-19 deaths, CDC data shows

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida reported just over 900 previously unreported COVID-related deaths on Thursday.

Florida is now reporting a total of 43,632 COVID-19 fatalities which is 901 more than the 42,731 cumulative deaths reported a day earlier.

Those deaths didn’t all occur in the one day, but instead span back over weeks.

Florida also saw an increase of 21,765 cases on Thursday. More than 26,000 new cases were reported Wednesday, a one-day record.

While the state only releases a comprehensive COVID-19 report publicly once a week on Fridays, these metrics are sent to the CDC by Florida’s health department.

Florida leads the nation with 16,833 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Overall, more than 85% of Florida’s hospital beds are being used and over 95% of the state’s ICU beds are full.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week from The Florida Lottery.
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week for life from the Florida Lottery
Treasure Coast doctor prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning
Man, 33, arrested after disturbing school board meeting
Palm Beach County comedian dies from COVID-19
Kite surfer killed after slamming into side of Fort Lauderdale Beach home

Latest News

On-and-off rainfall throughout most of the day
Boca Raton teen bitten by shark
Veterans speak out about Afghanistan attack
Martin County offers paid leave incentives to vaccinated employees only