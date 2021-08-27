Indian River Co. seeks input from residents without internet access

Officials in Indian River County are working to collect information from residents and businesses who do not have broadband internet access.

A paper survey was released Friday to go along with the digital survey that was launched in July.

The county said they hope the paper survey will give all residents an opportunity to participate in the study.

"There are many areas of Indian River County where there is little or no access to internet services, which creates roadblocks for business expansion, applying for jobs and keeping in touch with your family and friends," said County Commissioner Susan Adams in a written statement. "By filling out this paper survey, you will help us understand what type of internet access you have or don’t have, how it works and what your household or business needs to be successful."

Copies of the paper survey can be picked up in Buildings A and B of the county's administration complex located at 1801 27th St. in Vero Beach.

The county said data from the paper survey, along with the responses from the digital survey, will be incorporated into a county study to determine ways to improve broadband infrastructure across Indian River County.

