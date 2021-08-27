LIVE: Florida judge to rule on school mask mandates

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

A Leon County circuit court judge will decide Friday if Florida's ban on face mask mandates for public schools holds up in court.

It comes after Judge John Cooper heard three days of testimony from parents, physicians, and education officials.

A group of pro-mask parents filed the lawsuit earlier this month, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order which prevents school districts from enacting universal mask mandates puts the health and safety of children at risk.

Palm Beach, Indian River, and at least eight other public school districts in Florida are violating state law by requiring facial coverings for students without the ability to opt out.

Those sweeping mandates affect roughly 2.9 million students throughout the state.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: State Of Education

Attorney Craig Whisenhunt said DeSantis exceeded his Constitutional authority by issuing a "dangerous and illegal" executive order in late July that gives parents the final say over whether their children should be masked in school.

"We're asking you to direct Commissioner [Richard] Corcoran and the Department of Education to cease and desist the enforcement of the unconstitutional order that they are currently beating school districts down with to force compliance in unsafe environments," Whisenhunt said.

However, attorneys for the state argued the ban is a policy decision protected under the newly passed Parents' Bill of Rights, which gives parents and guardians general control over a child's education, upbringing, and health care.

"This entire procedure, from the executive order to the Department of Health rul to its implementation and enforcement, all of it comports with the Florida Constitution and statutes," said Michael Abel, a defense attorney for DeSantis and state education officials. "Plaintiffs haven't shown otherwise."

RELATED: 'Politicians who violated the law' regarding school mask mandates will be penalized, DeSantis says

DeSantis has repeatedly threatened punishments for school officials who violate his emergency order.

However, the Florida Department of Education thus far has only began to penalize school districts in Broward and Alachua counties by withholding a portion of the salaries of certain school board members on a monthly basis.

The governor on Thursday said if the state loses, it will appeal Cooper's decision.

Scripps Only Content 2021