On-and-off rainfall throughout most of Friday

Scattered showers and storms are still streaming on onto the coast from an east, southeast breeze. Temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tonight, passing showers are possible blowing in off the ocean. Lows in the upper 70s.

Saturday, scattered passing showers and thunderstorms. It will be a little breezier with Hurricane Ida moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Highs near 90.

Sunday, scattered showers/storms again but with a lighter wind flow. So showers and storms starting close to the coast on the seabreeze, then slowly pushing inland through the day.

Early next week, some drier air and a little Saharan dust moves back in so rain chances will be lower.

The flow turns offshore mid-week which brings showers and storms to the east coast of florida late afternoon and evening with sunny/hot conditions prior to the late day rain.

Along with Hurricane Ida, there are three other disturbances in the tropics. Two have a good chance to develop but look to stay well offshore and not bother any land.

A new one will come off the African coastline next week and has a chance to develop in about five to seven days. It is still too early to tell what that one will do.

