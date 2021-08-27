Owls to honor Howard Schnellenberger with helmet decal, jersey patch
Florida Atlantic will honor the late Howard Schnellenberger with a helmet decal and jersey patch during the 2021 season.
The team announced Thursday that the Owls will wear the decal and patch as a tribute to FAU's first head coach, who died earlier this year at the age of 87.
When the Owls visit Florida in the Sept. 4 season opener, they'll wear a patch on their left shoulders. The patch is in the shape of a football and reads, "Howard Schnellenberger 1934-2021."
The patch also contains a slogan that reads, "To believe is to be strong."
Along with the patch, FAU's helmet will also have a decal on the center back. The decal is a drawing of Schnellenberger hoisted atop the shoulders of his players after FAU's first-ever bowl win in 2007.
Schnellenberger, who also coached at Miami, Louisville and Oklahoma, retired after the 2011 season with a career record of 158-151-3.
