Owls to honor Howard Schnellenberger with helmet decal, jersey patch

Florida Atlantic will honor the late Howard Schnellenberger with a helmet decal and jersey patch during the 2021 season.

The team announced Thursday that the Owls will wear the decal and patch as a tribute to FAU's first head coach, who died earlier this year at the age of 87.

When the Owls visit Florida in the Sept. 4 season opener, they'll wear a patch on their left shoulders. The patch is in the shape of a football and reads, "Howard Schnellenberger 1934-2021."

The patch also contains a slogan that reads, "To believe is to be strong."

Along with the patch, FAU's helmet will also have a decal on the center back. The decal is a drawing of Schnellenberger hoisted atop the shoulders of his players after FAU's first-ever bowl win in 2007.

This helmet decal honoring Howard Schnellenberger will be worn by the Owls this season.

Schnellenberger, who also coached at Miami, Louisville and Oklahoma, retired after the 2011 season with a career record of 158-151-3.

