Suspect wanted for damaging air conditioning units at Greenacres church

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect they say damaged numerous air conditioning units at the Church of the Palms in Greenacres.

The incident occurred on Aug. 9 at 6:30 a.m. at the church located in the 3800 block of S. Jog Road.

Officials said the suspect intentionally pulled the conduit out of the ground and damaged the wire harnesses from the wall to the air handler on 8 of the 11 air conditioning units at the church.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

