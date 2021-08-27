Advertisement

Teen not seriously injured in school bus crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A teenager suffered minor injuries when a car crashed into a school bus Friday morning in Boynton Beach.

The tcrash occurred at the intersection of Woolbright Road and Seacrest Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said a 14-year-old was a front passenger in the car that struck the bus. The teen had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the School District of Palm Beach County said there were no children on the bus at the time.

