Trinity United Methodist Church of West Palm Beach helping feed school children

The Trinity United Methodist Church of West Palm Beach is helping to feed school-age children with a free grab-and-go breakfast.

The breakfast feeding ministry program was established in 2016.

School-age children are encouraged to stop by the church every Tuesday and Friday morning from 6 to 8 a.m. to grab a hot, well-balanced, and nutritious breakfast.

The church is located at 1401 9th Street in West Palm Beach.

For more information call 561-386-9897.

